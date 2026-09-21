Despite AirAsia chief’s rebuttal, analysts less sanguine over budget carrier’s financial plight

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes has insisted that the airline does not need government help but analysts say numbers tell a different story - which is that its “financial situation is still in a dire state” and issues remain.

They say the spotlight on the Malaysian budget carrier’s plight has also put the viability of its low-cost model under scrutiny after years of restructuring, rapid expansion and accumulated financial pressures.

And if conditions continue to worsen despite Fernandes’ assurances, a bigger question remains: How far should the Malaysian government go to protect an airline with an outsized role in the country’s aviation sector?

AirAsia’s financial plight came into the spotlight after reports that Malaysian authorities had been assessing its financial position and preparing for different scenarios, according to news reports.

A Reuters report published on Sep 16, citing two sources familiar with discussions, said that the government had allegedly spoken to rival Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air about whether they could absorb AirAsia’s domestic market share if necessary.

Both carriers indicated they could expand organically to take on routes and passengers rather than acquire AirAsia’s entire business, Reuters said.