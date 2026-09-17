Timeline: From budget-airline pioneer to financial strain - how did AirAsia get here?
Bought for RM1 in 2001, AirAsia grew from a struggling Malaysian carrier into one of Asia’s best-known low-cost airline groups, but more than two decades later, it is facing mounting financial pressure from debt and rising fuel costs.
SINGAPORE: Bought for RM1 (US$0.25) in 2001, AirAsia grew from a struggling Malaysian carrier into one of Asia's best-known low-cost airline groups, helping transform air travel across Southeast Asia.
More than two decades later, however, the budget airline is facing financial pressure, weighed down by debt and a sharp rise in fuel costs.
Malaysia's government has asked Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air whether they could absorb AirAsia's domestic routes and passengers if necessary, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as authorities carry out contingency planning while monitoring the budget carrier's financial health.
The discussions do not mean a takeover or transfer of AirAsia's operations has been decided.
AirAsia, meanwhile, has said it remains focused on maintaining stable operations and that underlying travel demand remains strong.
So how did an airline that helped pioneer low-cost travel in Southeast Asia arrive at its latest financial crunch?
1993-2001: AirAsia before the low-cost revolution
AirAsia was established in 1993 and began flying in 1996 as a conventional airline, years before it became synonymous with budget travel in Southeast Asia.
But the carrier struggled financially, accumulating about RM40 million in debt.
In September 2001, Tune Air, led by Malaysian entrepreneurs Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, acquired the debt-laden airline for a token RM1 while taking on its liabilities.
The deal laid the foundations for a dramatic overhaul of the carrier.
2002-2004: Reinvention as a budget airline
AirAsia was relaunched as a low-cost carrier in 2002, adopting a model built around low fares, high aircraft utilisation and a streamlined operation.
It also embraced new ways of selling tickets directly to customers, introducing online booking and later an SMS booking service.
International expansion soon followed. AirAsia began flying to Phuket in 2003, while a Thai affiliate was established as the airline sought to replicate its model beyond Malaysia.
In 2004, the group expanded into Indonesia and launched its Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta route. AirAsia was also listed on Bursa Malaysia that year.
Its expansion was accompanied by major fleet commitments. AirAsia signed an agreement with Airbus to purchase up to 100 A320 aircraft.
2005-2008: Rapid regional growth
AirAsia received its first Airbus A320 in 2005, beginning a shift towards a standardised Airbus narrowbody fleet that would become central to its low-cost model.
AirAsia Thailand launched its first flight to China via its Bangkok-Xiamen route.
The airline moved to Kuala Lumpur International Airport's Low Cost Carrier Terminal in 2006 as passenger numbers surged.
In 2007, the launch of AirAsia X extended the low-cost model into medium- and long-haul markets.
By 2008, AirAsia had flown 50 million passengers. It retired its final Boeing 737 in Malaysia, making its Malaysian operation an all-Airbus carrier.
That year, AirAsia also began flying between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore after the route was opened to low-cost competition, ending the decades-long dominance of Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines on one of Southeast Asia's busiest international routes.
2009-2011: From regional budget carrier to mass-market giant
AirAsia was named the world's best low-cost airline by aviation consultancy Skytrax for the first time in 2009.
Passenger numbers continued climbing rapidly. By 2010, AirAsia had carried its 100 millionth passenger and was expanding into the Philippines.
In 2011, the group introduced its Fly-Thru service, allowing passengers to connect between AirAsia and AirAsia X flights without collecting and rechecking their baggage.
AirAsia X, meanwhile, pushed deeper into long-haul flying, launching London services in 2009 and Paris in 2011.
2012: Long-haul ambitions meet first early setback
The European experiment proved short-lived.
AirAsia X suspended its London and Paris services in 2012, citing high jet-fuel prices and weak European demand.
The retreat illustrated a vulnerability in the airline's model: Low fares could stimulate enormous demand, but long-haul services were particularly exposed when fuel and other external costs rose sharply.
Still, expansion elsewhere continued. AirAsia received its 100th A320 and was named one of Malaysia's most valuable brands.
Its Philippine operation began domestic flights, and Thai AirAsia was listed in Thailand.
2013-2015: Expansion continues, then tragedy
AirAsia X was listed on Bursa Malaysia in 2013, while AirAsia India began operations the following year with a Bengaluru-Goa flight.
The group also established Thai AirAsia X as it continued building its network of short- and long-haul affiliates, while its Malaysian operations moved to the newly opened KLIA 2 terminal in 2014.
But the group suffered its worst disaster in December that year.
AirAsia Indonesia Flight QZ8501 crashed into the Java Sea, flying from Surabaya to Singapore, killing all 162 people aboard.
In the first quarter of 2015, AirAsia Indonesia's passenger numbers fell 26 per cent from a year earlier. Revenue declined 14 per cent.
2016-2019: New aircraft, but financial weakness appears
AirAsia became the first carrier in Southeast Asia to operate the Airbus A320neo in 2016, part of a drive towards more fuel-efficient aircraft.
AirAsia X received US regulatory clearance for scheduled passenger services in 2017 and launched flights to Honolulu via Osaka.
By 2018, the group had carried 500 million passengers since its transformation under Fernandes and Kamarudin.
AirAsia remained profitable that year, but sharply higher fuel costs highlighted the financial risks that accompanied its enormous scale.
Its average fuel price jumped from US$69 in the fourth quarter of 2017 to US$92 a barrel a year later. AirAsia estimated that the increase added RM703 million to its fuel bill for 2018 compared with the previous year.
Weakness in ASEAN currencies, including the Malaysian ringgit, against the US dollar also pushed up costs.
AirAsia received its first A321neo in 2019, offering more seats and better fuel efficiency.
But the airline group moved into the red that year, reporting a net loss of about RM283 million for 2019.
The difficulties were about to become dramatically worse.
2020: COVID-19 brings air traffic to a standstill
The COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying border closures dealt an unprecedented blow to AirAsia.
With international travel largely shut down, the group operated just 29 per cent of its 2019 capacity during 2020. Revenue plunged 74 per cent to RM3.1 billion, while its net loss widened to RM5.9 billion.
AirAsia Japan ceased operations in October, while the group reduced its stake in AirAsia India as it sought to stem cash burn.
2021-2022: Debt restructuring and expensive recovery
AirAsia X entered Malaysia’s PN17 financially distressed classification in October 2021.
Capital A - the company formerly known as AirAsia Group - followed in January 2022 after pandemic losses severely impaired its shareholders' equity.
PN17 requires companies facing financial distress to submit a recovery plan in order to remain publicly listed on the Malaysian bourse.
AirAsia X completed a major debt restructuring in March 2022.
As borders reopened, AirAsia moved rapidly to restore flights and reactivate aircraft that had been grounded during the pandemic.
But the recovery came at a high cost.
AirAsia's average fuel price reached US$151 a barrel in the second quarter of 2022, 68 per cent higher than a year earlier, with fuel accounting for 51 per cent of aviation revenue.
A weaker ringgit and other Southeast Asian currencies against the US dollar added further pressure, while aircraft that had spent prolonged periods in storage required maintenance before returning to service.
2023-2024: Demand returns, but fleet costs linger
Air travel rebounded strongly after the pandemic, allowing AirAsia to rebuild its network.
But the process of bringing its large fleet back into operation continued to weigh on costs.
AirAsia X said its 2023 expenses were elevated by aircraft reactivation costs, higher jet-fuel prices and a weaker ringgit.
Capital A also said in September 2023 that it was paying the costs associated with 204 aircraft while only about 143 were flying on average at that point.
Expansion nevertheless resumed. AirAsia Cambodia began operations in May 2024, extending the group's Southeast Asian network.
2024-2026: AirAsia's airline businesses are brought together
Capital A shareholders approved a plan in 2024 to sell its aviation businesses - AirAsia Berhad and AirAsia Aviation Group Limited - to separately listed AirAsia X.
The restructuring was designed to bring the AirAsia-branded short-, medium- and long-haul airlines together under one aviation group, while leaving Capital A focused on non-airline businesses.
The transaction was completed in January 2026.
AirAsia X completes the acquisition of AirAsia Berhad and AirAsia Aviation Group Limited from Capital, putting the AirAsia-branded airlines under a single aviation platform.
As part of the transaction, AirAsia X assumed RM3.8 billion previously owed by Capital A to AirAsia Berhad.
Days after the consolidation, AirAsia said it was looking at refinancing about US$600 million in high-interest US-dollar debt.
March-April 2026: War on Iran sparks new fuel shock
Just months after the consolidation, AirAsia was hit by another fuel shock.
Conflict in the Middle East sent jet-fuel prices sharply higher, with AirAsia saying prices exceeded US$200 a barrel in late March.
The airline estimated that higher fuel prices added about RM200 million to the fuel bill of its Malaysian operations in March alone.
AirAsia introduced fuel surcharges and raised fares in response, but executives warned that some routes could be cut if ticket prices could no longer cover the higher cost of operating them.
April-May 2026: Routes and capacity are cut
AirAsia Group responded by temporarily suspending 21 routes and reducing group capacity by about 10 per cent in the second quarter.
AirAsia Thailand reduced its May-June capacity by around 30 per cent, citing fuel and softer seasonal demand.
Thai AirAsia X reduced frequencies to destinations including Tokyo, Osaka, Almaty and Delhi, and temporarily suspended some services.
AirAsia Indonesia also suspended its Melbourne-Bali and Adelaide-Bali routes, citing the sustained increase in jet-fuel prices.
June-July 2026: Direct Singapore links removed
AirAsia Indonesia stopped its daily Singapore-Jakarta direct service from July. Its direct Singapore-Bali services were also suspended, with passengers being offered Fly-Thru connections via Kuala Lumpur instead.
AirAsia told CNA it was reallocating capacity to stronger-performing routes and assessing schedules according to market demand.
August-September 2026: Losses deepen
AirAsia Group's financial difficulties showed up starkly in its second-quarter results.
The group reported a net loss of RM830.5 million for the three months to June, including RM331 million in foreign-exchange losses.
Average jet-fuel prices reached US$183 a barrel during the quarter, 66 per cent higher than in the preceding three months.
The results also showed that the pressure was not uniform across AirAsia's operations. Its Malaysian and Cambodian short-haul businesses remained profitable, while other parts of the group faced greater pressure.
By Jun 30, AirAsia had RM18.4 billion in current liabilities and RM954 million in cash and bank balances, according to Reuters.
People familiar with the matter also told Reuters that AirAsia owed Malaysia Airports at least RM500 million. AirAsia did not confirm the amount.
The airline has turned to financing markets as it seeks to strengthen its balance sheet.
In September, AirAsia said it was pursuing up to US$1 billion from international debt markets as well as RM700 million in local credit facilities, mainly to restructure existing debt.
Two people familiar with the situation told Reuters they estimated AirAsia needed at least US$3 billion in fresh capital.
September 2026: Malaysian government makes contingency plans
Against that backdrop, Malaysian authorities have begun considering what could happen to the country's domestic aviation market if AirAsia's financial condition deteriorates further.
The government has asked Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air whether they could absorb AirAsia's domestic routes and passengers if necessary, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.