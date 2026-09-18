AirAsia's Fernandes says travel demand remains strong, current crisis 'far' less severe than COVID-19

HONG KONG: AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes said on Friday (Sep 18) that the low-cost carrier's challenges from soaring jet fuel costs were "far, far" less severe than those it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Speaking at a media briefing, he also said strong demand for air travel continued to support the business.

The media briefing came two days after Reuters reported, citing sources, that Malaysia's government had asked Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air whether they could absorb AirAsia's domestic market share.