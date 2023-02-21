Tape seen on AirAsia plane seats were cosmetic repairs and a 'temporary measure': Airline

SINGAPORE: AirAsia said on Tuesday (Feb 21) that photos circulating on social media of seats with tape covering their armrests showed "cosmetic cabin repairs" and that the tape was a "temporary measure".

The airline's statement comes after Facebook user Edward Yong shared pictures on Monday, showing several seats aboard his AirAsia X flight that sported yellow tape over their armrests.

"I feel very (embarrassed). Foreigners must be thinking they are going to a very backward country," he wrote.

In one picture, the tape can be seen on a majority of several rows of seats on the plane.

The flight, D7379, was travelling from Taipei to Kuala Lumpur, according to Mr Yong.

"Only business class not affected," he commented on one photo.