Flights to Bali resume following volcanic eruption

JAKARTA: Several airlines resumed flights to Bali on Thursday (Nov 14), after cancelling trips to and from the Indonesian resort island due to huge eruptions at a nearby volcano.

Eighty-three international routes were cancelled on Wednesday, the general manager of Bali's international airport said in a statement, after Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spewed a 9km tower of ash into the sky.

The volcano has erupted more than a dozen times over the last two weeks, killing at least nine people and forcing the evacuation of thousands.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and budget carrier Scoot both resumed several flights, albeit with delays.

SIA retimed flights to and from Bali, while two flights that were cancelled the day before continued to be unavailable.

Scoot confirmed to CNA that it had retimed two flights to and from Bali and Surabaya.