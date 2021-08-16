Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace

Major airlines are rerouting flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday (Aug 16) to evacuate their citizens.

United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic said they were not using the country's airspace.

A United spokeswoman said the change affects several of the airline's US to India flights.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed few commercial flights over Afghanistan at 3am GMT on Monday but many planes overflying neighbouring Pakistan and Iran.

The website, which tracks flights in real time, also showed Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ 319 from London to Singapore avoiding Afghan airspace.

CNA has contacted SIA for more information.

Airlines and governments have paid more attention to the risks of flying over conflict zones in recent years after two deadly incidents involving surface-to-air missiles.