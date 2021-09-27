China's biggest air show to display self-sufficiency drive, military prowess

ZHUHAI, China: China's drive for self-sufficiency in aerospace and its growing military prowess will be on display at the country's largest air show this week, in an event set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and trade frictions with the West.

The normally biennial Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai, delayed by a year due to COVID-19, will be a mostly domestic affair because of tight quarantine rules.

"The fact that Airshow China is happening at all, when the global air show calendar has been pretty disrupted, allows China to show it has returned to post-COVID normalcy," said Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Local aerospace and defence firms have ramped up their presence significantly. Major Western suppliers like Airbus and Boeing will send their China-based teams, and there will also be a virtual component for those unable to travel.

The country's efforts to improve homegrown aerospace technology will be in the spotlight at a time of a growing strategic rivalry with the West.

"As China faces increasing threats from the West, it needs to improve its military-industrial, aviation and aerospace capabilities," said Song Zhongping, a military commentator and former PLA instructor on missile technology.

Trade frictions with the West are also accelerating China's desire to reduce its dependency on foreign-made commercial products.

Commercial Aircraft Corp of China's (COMAC) C919 narrowbody plane, due to be certified this year, is made up mostly of Western parts but the mix is expected to change over time as Chinese technology advances, with the engines a key target for eventual domestic replacement.