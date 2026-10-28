Ambani's Jio to make Mumbai trading debut after record US$3.2 billion India IPO

MUMBAI: Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's telecoms and digital unit Jio Platforms is set to list in Mumbai on Wednesday (Oct 28), after its US$3.2 billion IPO drew US$77 billion in bids in India's most-subscribed offering ever.

Valued at up to US$108.3 billion, Jio, backed by Meta and Alphabet's Google, serves more than 530 million customers and will potentially become one of India's biggest companies by market capitalisation when trading starts.

The listing furthers Ambani's plan to turn Jio's parent Reliance Industries from an oil-and-chemicals conglomerate into an "everything company" spanning consumer and technology.

The listing ceremony for Jio is expected to be attended by Akash Ambani, Ambani's eldest son, who is managing director, an industry source with direct knowledge said.

Reliance did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.