Logo
Logo

Asia

Ambani's Jio to make Mumbai trading debut after record US$3.2 billion India IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Ambani's Jio to make Mumbai trading debut after record US$3.2 billion India IPO

The listing furthers Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's plan to turn Jio's parent Reliance Industries from an oil-and-chemicals conglomerate into an "everything company" spanning consumer and technology.

Ambani's Jio to make Mumbai trading debut after record US$3.2 billion India IPO

Traffic moves past Jio advertisement boards in Mumbai, India, Oct 21, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

28 Oct 2026 11:07AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2026 11:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI: Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's telecoms and digital unit Jio Platforms is set to list in Mumbai on Wednesday (Oct 28), after its US$3.2 billion IPO drew US$77 billion in bids in India's most-subscribed offering ever.

Valued at up to US$108.3 billion, Jio, backed by Meta and Alphabet's Google, serves more than 530 million customers and will potentially become one of India's biggest companies by market capitalisation when trading starts.

The listing furthers Ambani's plan to turn Jio's parent Reliance Industries from an oil-and-chemicals conglomerate into an "everything company" spanning consumer and technology.

The listing ceremony for Jio is expected to be attended by Akash Ambani, Ambani's eldest son, who is managing director, an industry source with direct knowledge said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Reliance did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A mural featuring Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, and Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani on a building ahead of the Jio Platforms IPO listing ceremony in Mumbai, India, Oct 21, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

BUSY IPO MARKET

Ahead of the listing, the premium for Jio shares in the grey market - an unregulated market that allows investors to trade in unlisted shares - indicates gains of about 22 per cent.

India has become the world's busiest IPO market this year by number of deals, with 246 listings so far, but ranks fourth by money raised at US$13.5 billion, behind the United States, mainland China and Hong Kong, LSEG data showed.

Several brokerages called the US$108.3 billion valuation attractive, with some pointing to potential upside, though they flagged competition, heavy capital spending and changes in India's telecom rules, including on spectrum, licensing and fees, as risks.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

IPO India
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement