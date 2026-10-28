Ambani's Jio surges 21% in Mumbai debut after record US$3.2 billion India IPO

MUMBAI: Jio Platforms shares soared 21 per cent in their Mumbai debut on Wednesday (Oct 28), giving India's biggest-ever initial public offering a roaring start and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries its first listing in two decades.

With the listing, Jio, whose telecoms business serves more than 530 million customers, has become one of India's biggest companies by market capitalisation. Ambani's digital and telecoms unit is backed by Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google.

The stock opened at 1,358 rupees (US$14.27) a share, compared with its 1,119-rupee offer price.

The listing furthers Ambani's plan to turn Jio's parent Reliance Industries from an oil-and-chemicals conglomerate into an "everything company" spanning consumer and technology.

The listing ceremony for Jio was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, his eldest son, who is Jio's managing director, and his wife Nita Ambani. Ambani's other children Isha and Anant Ambani also attended.

An emotional Mukesh Ambani was seen in tears as Anant traced Reliance’s and Jio’s legacies and journey in a speech at the ceremony.