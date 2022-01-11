Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

From ambulance delays to transit disruptions, COVID-19 absences hit Canada's public services
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

From ambulance delays to transit disruptions, COVID-19 absences hit Canada's public services

From ambulance delays to transit disruptions, COVID-19 absences hit Canada's public services

FILE PHOTO: Ambulance crew members deliver a patient at Mount Sinai Hospital as officials warned of a "tsunami" of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the days and weeks ahead due to the Omicron variant in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Cole Burston.

11 Jan 2022 05:35AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 05:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

From delayed ambulances to police shortages, Canadian public agencies hit hard by COVID-19 worker absences have cut back on service, rearranged staff or warned the public that emergency responses may be disrupted.

Over the weekend, paramedics in Toronto, Canada's largest city, said there were briefly no ambulances available to respond to emergencies. The city said about 12.8 per cent of its "essential and critical services" staff were off due to COVID-19 as of Monday (Jan 10).

It is not unusual for ambulances to be tied up at any moment, city spokesperson Brad Ross said. But with workers sidelined by COVID-19 and stretched hospitals delaying ambulance offloading, it was becoming more common.

Low-priority calls may be put off and some will go to the fire department, he said.

Like much of the rest of the world, Canada is swamped by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Earlier this month Canada broke its previous one-day record for the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, at more than 4,100 nationally.

Ontario regional transit operator Metrolinx cut its service by 15 per cent as 20 to 30per cent of its staff were off work due to COVID-19, spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said.

About 9 per cent of Winnipeg Police Service staff were on leave due to COVID-19, and the police service said it had reallocated officers from specialized units such as gang enforcement to street patrol.

The Atlantic city of Halifax cancelled bus and ferry trips due to COVID-19 absences.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us