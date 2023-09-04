Analysis: Ganjar Pranowo ends governor stint with praise for leadership style, but is it enough to be Indonesian president?

JAKARTA: Indonesian presidential hopeful Ganjar Pranowo will end his 10-year tenure as governor of Central Java on Tuesday (Sep 5), but analysts have mixed reviews about his time in office and say he needs to improve if he wants to become the country's leader.

Mr Pranowo, 54, has served two terms as the governor of Central Java, which has a population of 35 million people and is one of the most populous provinces in Indonesia.

After a decade of being the most powerful person in Central Java, he is set to run as president when the country’s election commission opens registration for the presidency in October. Indonesia will hold presidential and legislative elections on Feb 14 next year.

The ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), of which Mr Pranowo is a member, declared him to be its presidential candidate in April.

However, analysts CNA interviewed have different opinions on how Mr Pranowo has governed Central Java, which may indicate how well he may lead the country if elected as president.

“It is not easy to rate the performance of a regional head,” said Mr Wawan Mas’udi, a social and politics lecturer based in Yogyakarta.

“A governor is a special position because he needs to be in the middle. He needs to bridge the demands and needs from the central government and the regents and mayors,” he added.

Mr Ah Maftuchan, a Jakarta-based public policy expert, said he rates Mr Pranowo’s tenure highly, while Semarang-based social and politics lecturer Nur Hidayat Sardini said he believes the governor performed poorly.

All analysts acknowledge that Mr Pranowo seems to have an open communication style and is approachable by the people.

Still, they conclude it may not be enough to lead the country of 270 million people, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.