Anger among Philippine victims' families as ICC suspends war on drugs probe

MANILA: Relatives of people killed in the Philippines' war on drugs have accused the government of attempting to evade accountability by asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to defer its investigation.

The ICC, which in September approved an investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs in which thousands of people have died, on Saturday (Nov 20) temporarily suspended the probe at Manila's request.

"I am gripped by anger. I almost threw my cellphone when I read the news," said Normita Lopez, 57, whose son died in the anti-drugs campaign, her voice cracking with emotion.

"They are obviously scared of being investigated," she said.

The government, which previously refused to cooperate with the ICC, told the court on Nov 10, that its legal system was more than capable of addressing suspected rights abuses.

"The Court may only exercise jurisdiction where national legal systems fail to do so, which is certainly not the case in the Philippines," its letter to the ICC said.