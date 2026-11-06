How anime tourism is helping breathe new life into Japan's shrinking towns

NUMAZU, Japan: When Maki Nishiono first visited the coastal city of Numazu, she was chasing a fictional anime world. Today, she calls the place home.

A fan of the hit anime Love Live! Sunshine!!, the 27-year-old was drawn to Numazu in Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture by the real-life locations featured in the series.

Nishiono was so captivated by the city that she eventually left Osaka to work at Awashima Hotel, one of the settings in the anime.

“Every scene was exactly the same as in the anime. It was real. I was fascinated,” she recalled of her first visit.