Malaysia, US discuss steps to pressure Myanmar junta and restore democracy: Blinken during Putrajaya visit

On his part, Mr Saifuddin said that the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat to be held next month would be very important, as the ministers should identify “real” milestones to measure progress.

“We have the Five-Point Consensus, but we do not identify when certain things need to be achieved and how. So outlining the actual steps and actual milestones as to the dates and outcomes, will I believe, be an important decision that we will try and arrive at during our meeting,” the minister said.

He added that the regional grouping would have to do some soul-searching on how it arrives at a consensus, given that there are 10 member states.

“For the last one year, there has been no consensus on many things, including how to invite to this summit (in October). The decision was made that we do not invite the military junta, but we cannot go on like this,” Mr Saifuddin said.

“We celebrate the principle of non-interference, but if I can reiterate what I said earlier, we should also look at the principle of non-indifference. Because what is happening in Myanmar is already getting out of Myanmar to Bangladesh and Malaysia is now hosting close to 200,000 refugees who are Rohingyas.”

Rohingyas, a stateless Muslim minority in the majority Buddhist Myanmar, have been undergoing persecution by the Myanmar military for decades.

In recent years, Myanmar’s security services began a major crackdown on the Rohingya, who mainly live in Rakhine state, forcing over a million displaced refugees to flee to nearby Bangladesh and to other parts of Southeast Asia.

Mr Saifuddin also said that ASEAN has to be flexible in finding solutions instead of just using one plan, and sticking with it even though it was not working.