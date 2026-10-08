Thailand, US writing ‘final paragraph’ of trade deal, says PM Anutin

SINGAPORE: Thailand is “at the last paragraph” of its Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the United States and could sign the deal on US President Donald Trump’s next visit to Asia, said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday (Oct 7).

Anutin received a letter from Trump last week confirming both countries were “at the final stage” on the agreement, he said at a dialogue with Forbes Media chairman and editor-in-chief Steve Forbes.

“(Trump) told me I was to make sure that my people and the US Trade Representative would write up the final clause, and he expected we could sign the agreement … in the letter, he said, ‘on my next visit to Asia’,” Anutin told attendees at the gala dinner of the Forbes Global CEO Conference at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel.

Trump is expected to visit Asia in November to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

Thai exports to the US are currently subject to a 12.5 per cent tariff related to forced-labour measures. A separate investigation into production overcapacity is pending. The US is Thailand’s largest export market.

This was up from a temporary 10 per cent tariff that had expired in July.

Thailand has a sizeable goods trade surplus with the US, which reached US$71.7 billion in 2025, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative. That was up 59.1 per cent from 2024.

In services, however, the US recorded a US$15 million trade surplus with Thailand in 2025, reversing a US$5 million deficit in 2024.