Anwar’s Cabinet changes aim to avoid ‘rocking the boat’ among coalition partners ahead of next GE

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s sweeping changes to his Cabinet line-up - with more than a third of the positions being altered - are designed to maintain a delicate balance of ministerial posts between the key component parties in his unity government, say analysts.

They add that the likes of United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and the Democratic Action Party (DAP) are likely to be appeased with the changes since their ministerial quotas are maintained, setting the stage for a strong, unified government leadership ahead of the next general election (GE) due by February 2028.

Anwar's Cabinet, which first took office after the 2022 GE, is made up of politicians from different parties that are part of different coalitions.

Each government component party is allocated a certain number of ministerial positions based loosely on the number of seats it has in the federal legislature.

While the exact quota for ministerial and deputy ministerial posts for each component party is not made public, analysts say Anwar has to ensure the allocation for the parties is maintained throughout the term of government.

The premier was also lauded by observers for making the “risky but brave" call to test the leadership of some of his own Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR)’s younger leaders, promoting deputy ministers Akmal Nasir, Taufiq Johari and Ramanan Ramakrishnan to full ministers, while axing the reportedly underperforming Federal Territories Minister Zaliha Mustafa from his Cabinet.

The changes announced on Tuesday (Dec 16) - which also included more Cabinet representatives from East Malaysia - are also seen as a nod to the underwhelming results for Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in the recent Sabah polls.

In the Nov 29 election, PH garnered only one seat, even though its allied party in the unity government Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) emerged with the largest number of seats.