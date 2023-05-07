Anwar challenges opposition to file no-confidence motion amid rumours of plot to topple government

SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has challenged those in the opposition who are purportedly plotting to topple the federal government to file a motion of no-confidence in the next parliament sitting.

Mr Anwar, who was speaking during the Malaysia Madani Hari Raya open house in Seremban on Sunday (May 7), stressed that proving his parliamentary majority would halt talk of political instability and allow the government to then focus on helping the people.

Madani is Mr Anwar’s slogan about reforming Malaysia into a country that believes in humanity and good values such as fair, just and effective governance.

“We must preserve political stability. Parliament will sit within the next two weeks and I challenge anyone or any party who wants to table a no-confidence motion, please do so. We will face off in parliament to see who has the strength,” said Mr Anwar.

“It has been disruptive. Whispers here and there of 126, 114, what are these? We are open to (the motion of no confidence) … We will fight in parliament. Why? Because I want to end this question of political instability so we can focus on helping the people."

The next parliamentary sitting is on May 22.

Local media have recently reported on talk that opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin has clinched enough statutory declarations (SDs) from Members of Parliament (MPs) backing him as the next prime minister.

News portal The Vibes on April 24 alleged that there were plans to remove Mr Anwar from his position via by-elections among Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs who did not support him.

According to the report, several BN MPs were being wooed and persuaded to quit their parties and sacrifice their seats. The MPs would then reportedly seek re-election under the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner.