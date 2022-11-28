Cabinet appointment will be tricky test of Malaysia PM Anwar’s leadership: Observers

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s new prime minister Anwar Ibrahim is facing a tricky leadership test in his first week after taking office, as he assembles a Cabinet smaller than previous administrations while appeasing various political bigwigs supporting him.

The Cabinet line-up – which he will announce in the coming days – will need to instil confidence and satisfy the many different parties, after one of the most polarising elections in the country, analysts said on Monday (Nov 28).

Stability is very critical at this point, stressed Associate Professor Maznah Mohamad of the Department of Malay Studies and Department of Southeast Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore.

“It is, of course, a challenge for Mr Anwar because the coalition is very delicate in a way (and) the plurality of the people in it,” she told CNA’s Asia First.

“It is a challenge because on the one hand, he wants a very small Cabinet, but on the other hand, there are so many parties for him to appease.”

Prof Maznah added: “Hopefully, people will see the bigger picture. The bigger picture is really to make sure that confidence in the government is instilled.”

SMALLER CABINET, LOWER MINISTERIAL SALARIES

Mr Anwar had earlier stressed that his Cabinet size will be downsized and that he is also seeking the agreement of members who will be appointed to reduce their salaries.

Ms Aira Nur Ariana Azhari, senior manager of the democracy and governance unit at the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs, said the cabinet appointment will be “a real test” of Mr Anwar’s leadership skills.

“You want to appoint the best people to the best positions but at the same time ... maintaining the support from all these different parties is extremely crucial,” she added.

“Because the last thing you want is one party threatening to pull out and yet another government collapses ... so we do not want that.”