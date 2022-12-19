Malaysia PM Anwar wins vote of confidence at first parliament sitting

Last week, Mr Anwar said that a confidence vote would allow him to lead the country effectively with a clear mandate, even though such a vote was not required as he already had a clear majority in the Dewan Rakyat, Malaysia’s Lower House of parliament.

In his first press conference after being sworn in as prime minister on Nov 24, Mr Anwar announced that a vote of confidence would be held in parliament to end questions about the legitimacy of his government.

This came after Malaysia’s 15th General Election on Nov 19 produced no clear winner, with neither Mr Anwar’s PH nor Mr Muhyiddin Yassin’s PN securing a simple majority in the 222-seat Lower House.

PH won 81 seats while PN managed 73, putting both in a position to form the next government. A coalition needs to be backed by at least 112 lawmakers to form the next government.

Both PH and PN scrambled to gather support from BN, GPS and GRS. BN, which finished a distant third, managed to win 30 seats. GPS won 23 seats while GRS emerged victorious in six seats.

BN, after talks with PH and prolonged internal deliberations, announced on Nov 22 that it would back neither PH nor PN, opting instead to stay as the opposition.

After the king summoned both Mr Anwar and Mr Muhyiddin that afternoon in a bid to resolve the impasse, the PH leader told reporters that the ruler has yet to make his decision.

In a separate press conference, Mr Muhyiddin said that the king had asked PH and PN to form a unity government. But PN turned down the suggestion.