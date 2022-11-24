Choice of Anwar as next Malaysian PM will not satisfy everyone due to lack of actual simple majority: Expert

“Basically if you follow the Constitution, there's no need for him (the king) to consult the Malay rulers council at all. But instead of making a solo decision, he called on the meeting with other Malay rulers and they came up with a consensus decision,” noted Dr Lau.

“So at least this can persuade the people that it is no longer a decision by the politicians or the political parties.”

MOVING FORWARD

Dr Lau said the outcome of a hung parliament was something unavoidable given the events of recent years, and that Malaysians have to get used to a concept whereby no single coalition can cross the simple majority threshold on its own anymore.

What was unexpected, he noted, was that the coalitions which emerged as frontrunners from the Nov 19 polls, did not agree to work together to form the next government.

He noted that although Mr Anwar is now the prime minister, it remains to be seen how the bloc of 112 votes - the simple majority needed to form the government - will be achieved.

Another issue that remains to be seen is who will end up forming the Cabinet and assume the various ministerial positions, said Dr Lau.