Malaysia PM Anwar says unity government convention a signal his administration is stable

KUALA LUMPUR: The unity government convention held on Sunday (May 14) is proof that the Malaysian government is stable, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
He also credited Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi - who is from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) - for the latter's support towards the unity government despite facing attacks from various parties.
Leaders and representatives from the 19 political parties in the unity government had converged at the World Trade Centre, which houses UMNO.
The convention was the first to be held since the formation of the unity government led by Anwar Ibrahim six months ago.
“This convention is a clear signal to Malaysians and the world that this government is not only stable but god willing, it will be able to remain intact until the next elections.
“Remain intact for what? Firstly, is for good governance and to fight corruption and secondly is to implement policies that can ensure growth for the good of the people,” he said during his speech, the first at the venue since being sacked by UMNO 25 years ago.
Anwar later launched Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), which is part of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.
Mr Anwar was sworn in as prime minister on Nov 24 last year after the 15th General Election (GE15) failed to produce a clear winner and resulted in a hung parliament.
He leads a unity government comprising PH, previous ruling coalition Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Parti Warisan (Warisan).
Mr Anwar also thanked and saluted everyone in the unity government for putting aside their anger and differences with one another for the good of the collective.
He also credited UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the party for supporting the unity government, despite facing attacks from many parties.
“If it was not for Zahid's commitment as Umno president and support of Umno MPs, our history today will be different. So, we must credit his role and that of Umno," said Mr Anwar.
Earlier, Ahmad Zahid said that the cooperation between PH and BN could last beyond the next general election if it implemented good policies for the benefit of the people and the nation.
“I am confident that if we all back Anwar, this government will remain beyond the 16th general election.
“There may be those on the other side who dislike this administration, but the people want the unity government to continue moving forward,” he said.
Ahmad Zahid, who is facing graft charges in court, had recently said that UMNO remains relevant despite the perception that the party is now like a "lifeless" party following its poor electoral showings since 2018.
He made the comments in a speech during UMNO's 77th anniversary celebration on May 11.
The leaders of the various parties also spoke on Sunday, with all of them giving their support and commitment to the unity government and Mr Anwar.
Recently, news portal The Vibes reported that there were plans to remove Mr Anwar from his position via by-elections among Barisan Nasional MPs who did not support him.
According to the report, several BN MPs were being wooed and persuaded to quit their parties and sacrifice their seats. The MPs would then reportedly seek re-election under the opposition Perikatan Nasional banner.