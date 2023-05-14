Malaysia PM Anwar says unity government convention a signal his administration is stable

KUALA LUMPUR: The unity government convention held on Sunday (May 14) is proof that the Malaysian government is stable, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He also credited Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi - who is from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) - for the latter's support towards the unity government despite facing attacks from various parties.

Leaders and representatives from the 19 political parties in the unity government had converged at the World Trade Centre, which houses UMNO.

The convention was the first to be held since the formation of the unity government led by Anwar Ibrahim six months ago.

“This convention is a clear signal to Malaysians and the world that this government is not only stable but god willing, it will be able to remain intact until the next elections.

“Remain intact for what? Firstly, is for good governance and to fight corruption and secondly is to implement policies that can ensure growth for the good of the people,” he said during his speech, the first at the venue since being sacked by UMNO 25 years ago.

Anwar later launched Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), which is part of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Mr Anwar was sworn in as prime minister on Nov 24 last year after the 15th General Election (GE15) failed to produce a clear winner and resulted in a hung parliament.

He leads a unity government comprising PH, previous ruling coalition Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Parti Warisan (Warisan).