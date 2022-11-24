Anwar Ibrahim is Malaysia’s 10th prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim will be Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister, the Istana Negara has announced.

A statement issued by the palace said that the 75-year-old will be sworn in at 5pm on Thursday (Nov 24).

“His Highness would also like to inform the prime minister and the new government to be formed to show humility and wisdom,” the statement added.

“The fact is that ordinary people should not be burdened with endless political turmoil when the country needs a stable government to boost the economic landscape and development of the country.”

The palace statement also reminded elected Members of Parliament to show priority, high commitment as well as to provide the best service to the people.

"The king would like to remind everyone that those who won did not win everything and those who lost did not lose everything," said the statement.

This came after a special meeting among the rulers on the political impasse on Thursday morning, with the king indicating that he wanted to seek the views of the other Malay rulers.