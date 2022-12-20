King gave me royal pardon because there was ‘travesty of justice’: Malaysia PM Anwar

“The one who took the initiative at the time was the king,” he said during a speech on government spending ahead of next year’s budget.

“He called me when I was at the rehab centre … and said, ‘Anwar, I will give a full pardon because I followed the developments in your trial (and there was) clear travesty of justice.”

Mr Anwar said he also wanted to put on record that he did not agree with the court judgment on his case, as he felt there were breaches in the principles of justice.

This included the use of coercion on individuals to become witnesses and starting investigations before a police report was made.

The prime minister’s comments came after Opposition Leader Hamzah Zainudin brought up in Parliament on Monday an article from an Italian publication alluding to Mr Anwar’s sexuality.

Mr Hamzah urged Mr Anwar to take action against the publication, noting that the prime minister has since received a full royal pardon.

Mr Anwar said on Tuesday he will not repeat the issue, criticising Mr Hamzah for using personal attacks and conspiracies in a “cunning” way.

GETTING RID OF CORRUPTION

Mr Hamzah had also brought up a Bloomberg article detailing how Mr Anwar had picked a “graft-tainted” deputy prime minister in Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing corruption charges. Mr Hamzah said this went against Mr Anwar’s anti-graft pledge.

While Mr Anwar did not directly address this point on Tuesday, he stressed that he wanted to move on from questions about the legitimacy of his unity government, and focus on improving how the government works as well as eliminating corruption and abuse of power.