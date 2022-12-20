Malaysia PM Anwar sues Muhyiddin over RM15 million salary claim as Selangor’s economic adviser

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has filed a defamation suit against Mr Muhyiddin Yassin for defamation, saying that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman’s remarks about him are untrue, malicious, and aimed at cheap publicity.

Malaysian media reported that the suit is in regard to Mr Muhyiddin’s remarks that Mr Anwar had been paid RM15 million (US$3.38 million) annually as Selangor’s economic adviser.

The suit, which was filed by Mr Anwar’s lawyers SN Nair & Partners at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Tuesday (Dec 20), seeks general, compensatory, aggravated and exemplary damages from Mr Muhyiddin over the alleged defamation.

Mr Anwar is also seeking an injunction from the court to stop Mr Muhyiddin from further saying, writing, publishing or distributing the same or similar defamatory words.

Citing the court document, Malay Mail reported that Mr Muhyiddin uttered those claims during the campaign rally on Dec 5 for the 15th General Election (GE15) Padang Serai parliamentary seat. The campaign speech was made in support of PN candidate Azman Nasrudin.

According to the Star, Mr Anwar said excerpts from that speech were published by the TikTok account @beritakini8 and gained 1.1 million views, 6,061 comments, over 21,400 likes, and 2,169 shares by Dec 7.

Voting for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat was postponed after incumbent Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M Karupaiya died on Nov 16 after he collapsed during campaigning. Mr Azman won the Padang Serai contest with a majority of 16,260 votes.