Anwar Ibrahim alleges voting irregularities among military personnel, says ‘cheating’ must stop

KUALA NERUS, Terengganu: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim claimed on Friday (Nov 11) that members of Malaysia’s armed forces have already started to vote for the 15th General Election by post, ahead of the designated day for early polling.

Mr Anwar said he has credible evidence of illegal voting taking place on Friday, noting that it was against the rules set by the Election Commission (EC). According to the commission’s announcement, early voting will only take place on Nov 15.

“They voted in the constituency of Bera and were paid RM300. I urge the EC to take stern action so as not to pollute the election this year,” he said in a speech during a Pakatan Harapan (PH) event in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu.

Mr Anwar suggested that members of the military, traditionally seen as a Barisan Nasional (BN) vote bank, were being asked to vote early as BN and United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) vice president Ismail Sabri Yaakob realise that support for the coalition was “very poor”.