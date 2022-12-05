Malaysia PM Anwar pays tribute to wife Wan Azizah on her birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has paid tribute to his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as she marked her 70th birthday.

“Without Azizah by my side, I would not have been able to undertake such a great responsibility at this time,” he said on Saturday (Dec 3).

He added that she is a strong, loving and dedicated woman and wife, as well as a mother who works tirelessly.

“I am always grateful. I pray that Azizah is always under His protection. Happy birthday,” he said on Facebook.