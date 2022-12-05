Malaysia PM Anwar pays tribute to wife Wan Azizah on her birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has paid tribute to his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as she marked her 70th birthday.
“Without Azizah by my side, I would not have been able to undertake such a great responsibility at this time,” he said on Saturday (Dec 3).
He added that she is a strong, loving and dedicated woman and wife, as well as a mother who works tirelessly.
“I am always grateful. I pray that Azizah is always under His protection. Happy birthday,” he said on Facebook.
Anwar also posted a photo taken during his first media conference as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Nov 24.
Wan Azizah, who is a former deputy prime minister, celebrated her 70th birthday on Saturday.
She is often seen by Anwar's side as he makes public appearances. The couple married on Feb 28, 1980, and have six children.