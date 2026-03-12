PM Anwar steps in to end bitter tussle at Malaysia government tech provider NexG, say insiders

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has stepped in to end the high-stakes corporate confrontation between two of his acolytes for control of the government’s primary technology solutions provider, according to sources and insiders.

Corporate executives and government officials close to the situation told CNA that the premier had ordered his former political aide-turned-business figure Farhash Wafa Salvador to withdraw from a months-long campaign to take control of NexG.

Sources said that the directive clears the way for forces led by veteran businessman Ishak Ismail - another long-time associate of the premier - to lead the company.

The insiders added that Anwar's instruction stems from a desire to avoid another high-profile controversy, given that his administration is already grappling with a recent Bloomberg report alleging collusion between the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and corporate figures to orchestrate hostile takeovers of listed firms.