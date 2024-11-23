What are the positives and negatives as Malaysian PM Anwar’s government marks two years in power?

KUALA LUMPUR: Five years, five leaders. After a period of rapid government turnover from 2018 to 2022, many Malaysians see the current Madani administration’s two-year birthday as the mark of relative political stability.

“If the government keeps on changing, how are policies going to stick? Who would want to invest in the country?,” said Mr Mohd Asrul Nizam.

The 39-year-old automobile technician was speaking to CNA at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre this weekend, at an event to mark the government’s second anniversary. It has been two years since its leader, Mr Anwar Ibrahim, took the helm of the country in 2022.

Thousands flocked to the event on Friday (Nov 22) where, as well as an opportunity to settle outstanding traffic fines issued by the police with a 60 per cent discount, there were booths promoting health screenings, a free helmet exchange programme, a job fair and sales of essential goods.

Mr Asrul himself was there, not only to mark the political anniversary, but also to pay off his company’s eight summonses, most of them which were for speeding. He said that he is not surprised by the fact that the government is still intact.

But given the country's recent history of political instability, some experts consider the administration reaching this two-year mark to be an achievement in itself.

“When the unity government was formed, no one thought that it would be able to last this long. There are 18 parties in the coalition with different agendas, but it has held on,” said Dr Azmi Hassan, senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research.

Some political analysts told CNA that Mr Anwar’s biggest achievement to date was to keep the government - made up of 18 different parties - running this long, adding that economic concerns were of a higher priority than institutional reform for most people.

“For the majority, the main concern is economic related. Institutional reforms are a lower priority compared to livelihoods,” said Mr Ibrahim Suffian, co-founder and programs director of the Merdeka Center for Opinion Research.

But there are some, especially those from civil society organisations, who are unhappy with the pace of reform and say that the government should not assume that it has the luxury of time to implement the reforms that were promised in their election manifestos.