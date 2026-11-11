Musk expected to join Trump at APEC; Huang's participation in doubt, SCMP reports

Top US business leaders, including Tesla chief Elon Musk, are expected to join President Donald Trump's delegation to China for ​next week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported ‌on Tuesday (Nov 10), although it said Nvidia chief Jensen Huang's attendance is uncertain.

Huang had previously been in talks to join the delegation, but his participation is ​now in doubt, the report said, citing sources, amid a ​recent controversy that has prompted Nvidia's board to investigate ⁠whether he was the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

The APEC summit is set for November 18-19 in ​the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.