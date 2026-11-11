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Musk expected to join Trump at APEC; Huang's participation in doubt, SCMP reports
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Musk expected to join Trump at APEC; Huang's participation in doubt, SCMP reports

The Nvidia chief's appearance at next week's summit in Shenzhen remains uncertain following recent controversy.

Musk expected to join Trump at APEC; Huang's participation in doubt, SCMP reports
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a panel in San Francisco on Oct 7, 2026.  REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo
11 Nov 2026 11:47AM
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Top US business leaders, including Tesla chief Elon Musk, are expected to join President Donald Trump's delegation to China for ​next week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported ‌on Tuesday (Nov 10), although it said Nvidia chief Jensen Huang's attendance is uncertain.

Huang had previously been in talks to join the delegation, but his participation is ​now in doubt, the report said, citing sources, amid a ​recent controversy that has prompted Nvidia's board to investigate ⁠whether he was the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

The APEC summit is set for November 18-19 in ​the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.

Related:

When asked on Sunday if he would take Huang on his trip to Asia next week, Trump said: "I don't know, ​but I'd certainly take him."

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CEOs of several US companies had accompanied ​Trump on his trip to China in May, including Mastercard's Michael Miebach, Tesla's Musk ‌and ⁠Huang - with a focus on resolving business issues with China.

Huang's addition to the trip was especially important for Nvidia, which has struggled to get regulatory permission to sell its powerful H200 AI chips ​in China.

Related:

Nvidia's board launched ​a probe ⁠on Sunday on whether Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after a report ​alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese ​businesswoman ⁠who passed information to Beijing.

While Huang is one of Trump's closest allies in Silicon Valley, the recent controversy has brought the president's relationship ⁠with Nvidia's ​chief executive under renewed scrutiny.

Tesla, Mastercard, Nvidia, ​and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside ​regular business hours.

Source: Reuters/ht

Related Topics

APEC APEC Summit Jensen Huang US President Donald Trump Donald Trump Trump administration Nvidia Nvidia Corp Elon Musk
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