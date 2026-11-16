Regional trade cooperation improving despite US-China tensions: APEC chief 

SINGAPORE: Conditions for regional trade cooperation are improving, even as tensions persist between the United States and China, according to the executive director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Secretariat.

Speaking to CNA ahead of the two-day 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen from Wednesday (Nov 18), Mr Eduardo Pedrosa said APEC's 21 member economies are continuing to find common ground on trade issues.

"I think it's actually getting better," he told CNA when asked whether conditions for cooperation had improved compared with a year ago.

He highlighted progress made by APEC trade ministers during a meeting in Suzhou in May, saying they had agreed on areas for further discussion, including trade and the environment, labour and state-owned enterprises.