Detained Philippine pastor Apollo Quiboloy to run for senate

A detained Philippine pastor who is also wanted in the United States for sex trafficking children registered on Tuesday (Oct 8) to run in next year's senate elections.

Apollo Quiboloy, an ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, is a self-proclaimed "Appointed Son of God" whose sect claims millions of followers.

The 74-year-old was arrested last month and is currently detained in Manila and facing charges of child abuse, sexual abuse and human trafficking. One of his lawyers filed his candidacy paperwork.

"He wants to be a part of the solution to the problems of our country. He is running because of God and our beloved Philippines," lawyer Mark Christopher Tolentino said.

Quiboloy pledges to promote laws that are "God-centred, Philippine-centred and Filipino-centred", Tolentino told journalists after submitting the candidacy papers to election officials.

The circumstances are not without precedent.