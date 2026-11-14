Philippine court takes step towards preacher's US extradition

MANILA: A Philippine court has ordered the arrest of a jailed preacher sought by Washington for alleged child sex trafficking, a step toward his possible extradition to the United States, Manila said Saturday (Nov 14).

Self-proclaimed "Son of God" Apollo Quiboloy is currently being held without bail in a Philippine prison while on trial for a separate charge of human trafficking, which carries life in prison if convicted.

Manila filed a petition with a lower court on Monday to authorise his extradition to the United States, Philippine justice department spokesman Polo Martinez told AFP.

On Thursday, the court issued an extradition warrant of arrest against Quiboloy and two female associates - both at large - "after finding probable cause that each extraditee committed the offence or offences charged", Martinez added.

Under Philippine law, the court must now hold hearings before a final decision is made on the transfer.

Quiboloy, an ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in 2024 and later pleaded not guilty to the Philippine charges.