ASEAN 'strongly condemns' air strike in Myanmar that killed dozens

SINGAPORE: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) “strongly condemns” an air strike this week that killed dozens of people in a remote village.

The statement by the regional bloc on Thursday (Apr 13) came two days after news emerged of the attack on Pazi Gyi village in Kanbalu Township, Sagaing region, in the country's northwest.

The day after the air strike, UN chief Antonio Guterres issued a statement strongly condemning the attack while the United States said it was "deeply concerned".

The ASEAN chair said on Thursday: “All forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians.

“This would be the only way to create a conducive environment for an inclusive national dialogue to find a sustainable peaceful solution in Myanmar.”

Myanmar junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun on Tuesday said some of those who died in the air strike were anti-coup fighters in uniform, while acknowledging “there could be some people with civilian clothes”.

"According to the ground information we got, people were killed not because of our attack only,” he said. “There were some mines planted by PDF (People's Defence Force) around that area.”

He added that the airstrike had also hit a storage area for gunpowder and mines.