ASEAN could take years to be ready for next major energy disruption: Philippine energy secretary

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia’s efforts to prepare for another major energy disruption could take years, as countries work to strengthen their infrastructure and build up emergency fuel supplies, the Philippines’ Secretary of Energy Sharon Garin said on Tuesday (Oct 27).

Speaking to CNA on the sidelines of Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW), Ms Garin said that while the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has an agreement for member states to assist one another during supply shortages, not all countries are ready to respond to another crisis.

The region is still grappling with uncertainty over energy supplies following disruptions caused by conflict in the Middle East.

“We're reacting to a recent crisis, and reactionary (approaches) cannot solve a long-term problem,” she said.

“I think this is more of a wakeup call for everyone all over again.”

The Philippines, for instance, has begun constructing its first government fuel stockpiling facility and revising regulations to protect consumers from sudden price surges.

“We have to revise our laws, our infrastructure. We have to revise even our funding,” Ms Garin said.

She added that ASEAN would likely take several years to be better prepared for another major energy supply disruption.