ASEAN-wide digital payment system, regional power grid key amid geopolitical risks: Vivian Balakrishnan

LANGKAWI: A digital payments system and a power grid cutting across all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Singapore's foreign affairs minister has singled these out as key in forging closer links among the regional bloc.

ASEAN states are cognisant that doubling down on such integration efforts - which were discussed during a meeting over the weekend - is becoming increasingly important as big power rivalry and other geopolitical risks deepen, potentially intensifying external economic pressures, added Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Sunday (Jan 19).

"ASEAN cannot control the agendas of the superpowers, or indeed the larger world, but we can and should focus on intubating ourselves, strengthening our economies, our connectivity," said Dr Balakrishnan, who was speaking to Singapore journalists on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Langkawi from Jan 18 to Jan 19.

A hot war between Russia and Ukraine is stretching into its third year. The conflict between Israel and Hamas also continues, with a ceasefire deal delayed at the 11th hour.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is on the eve of re-entering the White House, potentially intensifying an already heightened Sino-US rivalry. The businessman-turned-politician has dangled sweeping tariffs on all imported goods while also spouting undiplomatic talk of possibly reclaiming the Panama Canal and acquiring Greenland.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat is the first high-level meeting hosted by Malaysia as the 2025 ASEAN Chair, under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”. The two-day retreat was held at the Langkawi International Convention Centre.