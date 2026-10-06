Middle East war sharpens focus on ASEAN energy security plans

MANILA: Southeast Asian energy ministers meeting in Manila this week face the prospect of a prolonged Middle East war that has exposed the region's vulnerabilities to imported energy.

As the US-Israeli war against Iran drags on, there is increased urgency for ASEAN to implement its proposed energy security plans and reduce its exposure to price shocks caused by attacks on infrastructure and shipping routes in the Middle East.

ASEAN imports more than half of the crude for its refineries from the Middle East at a time when global benchmark prices are around US$100 a barrel. The conflict has also sharpened concerns about broader energy security risks as Chinese refiners have suspended oil product exports for October.

Against that backdrop, energy ministers meeting in Manila are expected to review regional fuel-security measures launched after emergency talks earlier this year, including efforts to put into effect coordinated emergency responses under the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security (APSA).

Long-term initiatives, including the ASEAN Power Grid and renewable-energy deployment, are also on the agenda.

“What the crisis brought was a sharper focus on resiliency,” Philippine Energy Undersecretary Felix Fuentebella told Reuters on Oct 1, saying energy security had moved from a technical issue to a priority for ASEAN ministers and leaders.

LOWER EARNINGS

The higher prices are raising the costs for the region's households and eating into the earnings of transport workers.

“We hardly take anything home anymore,” said Antonio Bandin, a Manila jeepney driver who joined a protest last week over rising fuel prices. His working fuel bill has more than doubled to about 2,400 pesos (US$38) per day.