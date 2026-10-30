ASEAN envoy meets Myanmar minister, discusses civil war and aid access
Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma Teresa Lazaro met Myanmar counterpart Tin Maung Swe in the capital Naypyitaw on Thursday (Oct 29).
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc's special envoy met Myanmar's foreign minister during a visit to the country and discussed its civil war and humanitarian access, according to official statements.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma Teresa Lazaro - who is ASEAN's envoy on Myanmar - met Myanmar counterpart Tin Maung Swe in the capital Naypyitaw on Thursday (Oct 29).
Myanmar's army-backed government wants a normalisation of ties with ASEAN, after its leadership was barred from summits in 2021 for failure to de-escalate conflict in the wake of a military coup.
The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar on Friday said Lazaro discussed ways to restore Myanmar's original role and rights within ASEAN.
A statement from Lazaro's office on her trip made no mention of discussion of restoring Myanmar's role.
Myanmar's government in August said there was no longer a need for an ASEAN special envoy to the country.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, which led to a civil war that has killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million others.
ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus
Following a 2021 military coup, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has excluded Myanmar from high-level meetings as it has yet to make meaningful progress on the bloc's Five-Point Consensus to end hostilities.
During a meeting in April 2021, all ASEAN leaders reached a consensus about the situation in Myanmar.
The five points are:
First, there shall be immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.
Second, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.
Third, a special envoy of the ASEAN chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the secretary-general of ASEAN.
Fourth, ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre.
Fifth, the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.
Tin Maung Swe said Myanmar was working to implement ASEAN's five-point peace plan, in line with its national interests and sovereignty, state media said.
Lazaro had sought access to Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained since she was toppled from power in the coup. Lazaro's office made no mention of a meeting.
"I asked about the situation of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and the response was quite positive that she's doing well," Lazaro was quoted as saying by Philippine news outlet Bilyonaryo, which joined her on the trip.