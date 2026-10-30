ASEAN envoy meets Myanmar minister, discusses civil war and aid access

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc's special envoy met Myanmar's foreign minister during a visit to the country and discussed its civil war and humanitarian access, according to official statements.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma Teresa Lazaro - who is ASEAN's envoy on Myanmar - met Myanmar counterpart Tin Maung Swe in the capital Naypyitaw on Thursday (Oct 29).

Myanmar's army-backed government wants a normalisation of ties with ASEAN, after its leadership was barred from summits in 2021 for failure to de-escalate conflict in the wake of a military coup.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar on Friday said Lazaro discussed ways to restore Myanmar's original role and rights within ASEAN.

A statement from Lazaro's office on her trip made no mention of discussion of restoring Myanmar's role.

Myanmar's government in August said there was no longer a need for an ASEAN special envoy to the country.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, which led to a civil war that has killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million others.