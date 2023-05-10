Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

ASEAN leaders 'deeply concerned' about Myanmar violence, urge 'immediate cessation'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

ASEAN leaders 'deeply concerned' about Myanmar violence, urge 'immediate cessation'

Southeast Asian leaders also condemned the recent attack on a convoy delivering humanitarian aid in Myanmar's Shan State. 

ASEAN leaders 'deeply concerned' about Myanmar violence, urge 'immediate cessation'

Indonesia President Joko Widodo at the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Achmad Ibrahim)

Grace Yeoh
Grace Yeoh
10 May 2023 01:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said it is "deeply concerned" about the ongoing violence in Myanmar and condemned the recent attack on a convoy delivering humanitarian aid in Myanmar's Shan State.

The conflict in Myanmar has dominated talks as ASEAN leaders meet in Indonesia. 

"We were deeply concerned with ongoing violence in Myanmar and urged the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force," ASEAN said in a statement on Wednesday (May 10). 

It called for "a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues".

Indonesia and Singapore on Monday condemned the attack on an aid convoy carrying regional diplomats, including two staffers from the Singapore embassy in Yangon.

Few details have been released about the shooting in eastern Myanmar's Shan State but Singapore and Indonesia said their representatives were unharmed.

"We condemned the attack and underlined that the perpetrators must be held accountable," ASEAN leaders said in their statement on Wednesday.

"We supported the efforts of the chair of ASEAN, including its continued engagements with all stakeholders in Myanmar, to encourage progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus."

The consensus refers to a peace plan agreed upon between ASEAN and the junta in 2021, months after it overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. It has yet to be implemented.

Reuters reported that that Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the current ASEAN chair, earlier said the bloc should speak up and speak as one on its most challenging issues. "Will ASEAN only be silent or will ASEAN be able to become the driver or peace or growth?" he said.

At a press briefing on Monday, Mr Widodo had called for "space for dialogue to find a solution together". 

ASEAN has become increasingly assertive with Myanmar's junta over its failure to implement the Five-Point Consensus and has barred the generals from high-level meetings.

Related:

Source: CNA/gy(gs)

Related Topics

ASEAN ASEAN Summit Myanmar

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.