ASEAN to meet to discuss possible exclusion of Myanmar leader from summit: Sources

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will meet on Friday (Oct 15) to discuss an upcoming regional leaders' summit, during which the possible exclusion of Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will be discussed, according to sources with knowledge of the meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually on Friday and hosted by ASEAN chair Brunei, said the sources based in ASEAN member countries, which included a diplomat and a government official.

Earlier, a Myanmar junta spokesperson said a special ASEAN envoy will not be allowed to meet detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi because she is charged with crimes.

The spokesman's remarks, issued by the military in a summary dated Oct 13, come as international pressure builds on the junta to implement a five-point peace plan that its top general Min Aung Hlaing agreed to in April with ASEAN.

The junta's inaction on the ASEAN plan was "tantamount to backtracking", Erywan Yusof, the bloc's special envoy, said last week.