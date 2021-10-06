Logo
Asia

ASEAN ministers weigh not inviting Myanmar junta leader to summit: Envoy
Asia

Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing attends the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia on Jun 23, 2021. (Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS)

06 Oct 2021 01:05PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 01:05PM)
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN : Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are discussing not inviting junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to an upcoming leaders' summit, the grouping's special envoy to the country said on Wednesday (Oct 6).

The envoy, Erywan Yusof, Brunei's second foreign affairs minister, told a news conference that Myanmar's junta had not made progress on an ASEAN peace roadmap.

He added that the junta had not directly responded to his requests to meet detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government the military overthrew in February.

Source: Reuters/ic

