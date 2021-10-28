New ASEAN chair Cambodia to keep pressure on Myanmar junta

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia, the incoming chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), will push Myanmar's military rulers to open dialogue with its opponents, its foreign minister said on Thursday (Oct 28).

Warning Myanmar was on the "brink of civil war", Prak Sokhonn said Cambodia would appoint a new special envoy to Myanmar to start work early next year when it takes the reins of ASEAN.

The current envoy, Erywan Yusof, represents outgoing ASEAN chair Brunei.

"While we all respect the principle of non-interference into domestic affairs of member states, the situation in Myanmar continues to be a subject of grave concern," Sokhonn told Reuters.

"(It) has negative impacts on the region, the credibility of the association and on the people of Myanmar, our brothers and sisters."

In an unprecedented snub, ASEAN excluded Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing from a series of Asian summits it hosted this week.

The general, who led a Feb 1 coup that spiralled into bloody turmoil, was sidelined for failing to honour his commitment to ASEAN to stop violence, start dialogue and allow access to humanitarian aid and an ASEAN envoy.