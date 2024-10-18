ASEAN needs to speak out more on South China Sea: Philippine foreign secretary

Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) need to make their voices heard in the South China Sea dispute, and speed up negotiations for a code of conduct for the contested waters, said Philippines’ top diplomat.

By speaking out, the 10-member grouping can create greater awareness of the importance of abiding by international law in order to settle disputes peacefully, Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said on Friday (Oct 18).

“(There’s a) need for ASEAN to speak a little bit more about the (South China Sea) situation,” he told CNA in Bangkok, where the Philippines and Thailand were celebrating 75 years of formal diplomatic relations.

“ASEAN has an important role to play in upholding certain principles, such as the rule of international law, especially in relation to the South China Sea, and ensure that countries are able to play a more effective role in the negotiations on the code of conduct.”

He said ASEAN leaders had “frank discussions” on developments in the South China Sea during the bloc’s regional summit in Laos last week.

During the meeting, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr called for urgency on the code, where progress has been slow, while accusing China of harassment and intimidation in the contested waters.

Aside from the Philippines, ASEAN members Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Brunei also have competing claims to various small islands and reefs in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost the entirety of.

“This is a very complex challenge, and I don't think it's something that we can solve overnight,” said Mr Manalo, adding that key discussions remain unresolved, including the nature of the code and if it will be legally binding.

Still, he added that ASEAN members have shown support for Manila, with some agreeing to joint patrols and exercises in the disputed waters, without going into specifics.