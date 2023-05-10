PM Lee calls on ASEAN to work towards joint power grid after Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore project

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: Following the success of the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore power integration project, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (May 10) called on ASEAN to continue working towards a joint power grid.

A regional power grid will strengthen energy security and resilience in member states, and advance regional decarbonisation, Mr Lee said.

The Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore project shows that "multilateral power trading in the region is feasible", said Mr Lee during his intervention at the plenary session of the 42nd ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

Singapore started importing renewable energy from Laos through Thailand and Malaysia on Jun 23, 2022.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong in November provided an update on the project in a written parliamentary reply. He said more than 170,000 megawatt hours of electricity had been imported to Singapore from Lao PDR from Jun 23 to Oct 31 that year, and this flow of electricity was "stable".