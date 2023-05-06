ASEAN finalising ‘comprehensive’ humanitarian needs assessment in Myanmar
The assessment will include finding out the number of people who need assistance, their locations and exactly what aid is required.
JAKARTA: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is finalising a “comprehensive" needs assessment in Myanmar as it continues to provide humanitarian assistance to the crisis-hit country.
ASEAN hopes this assessment can be completed when leaders from the group meet in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia during their annual summit from May 9 to 11.
This comes as the regional bloc has “more or less” completed the first phase of its work in Myanmar, in lifesaving and humanitarian aid, said ASEAN secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn.
The first phase includes delivery of medical supplies and equipment to support the COVID-19 response in Myanmar.
Speaking to CNA in an exclusive interview last Friday (Apr 28) at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Dr Kao said: “Before moving to the second phase (life-supporting) we have to undertake a comprehensive needs assessment.”
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power from the elected government of democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The junta has since used lethal force to suppress widespread opposition to the coup.
ASEAN's needs assessment will include the number of people who need assistance, which locations such help is needed at, and what aid is required, said Dr Kao.
When asked what the immediate needs of the people of Myanmar were, he said he did not want to jump to conclusions with the team still working to finalise their findings, but added that aid recipients would include people in the villages.
“There are people who because of the violence on the ground, have to move. People who really are not able to get access to the things that they need to survive. And I think those are the people we will focus on,” said Dr Kao.
He said the assessment would require “close collaboration (and) cooperation” from Myanmar.
ASEAN’s work in Myanmar has been supported by the Office of the Special Envoy under current chair Indonesia.
CHALLENGES IN CONDUCTING ASSESSMENT
In conducting the needs assessment, the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) has been working with authorities under the current Myanmar regime, but also engaging in dialogue with ethnic armed opposition, Dr Kao said.
The assessment has not been without its challenges - the first being access, which has slowed the process, he said.
Identifying credible parties to interview is another.
“We cannot force something that cannot be done. So I think the AHA Centre … will have to take into account what can be done. And that's why we need cooperation from the authorities concerned, but also from the people we work with,” Dr Kao said.
Following the review, ASEAN will have another pledging conference.
The last pledging conference to support ASEAN's humanitarian assistance to Myanmar was in 2021, where the equivalent of almost US$8 million in monetary pledges and in-kind contributions of medicine, medical supplies and equipment to contain the spread and infection of COVID-19 was raised.
PLANS TO VISIT MYANMAR
Dr Kao said he plans to visit Myanmar in his role as ASEAN’s secretary-general when the time is “right”.
“I have been invited to go to Myanmar, but only after the joint needs assessment has been completed. That will give me the key information that I need, then of course I will have to look at what more needs to be added,” he said.
The main goal of his visit would be to find out the needs and concerns of the people.
“That's number one priority for me and (to) see what we can do to support them," he added. "And also, certainly, we want to see reduced violence on the ground, and people can return to their villages."
Dr Kao said ASEAN would want to deliver the needed humanitarian aid without hindrance.
“We hope Naypyidaw will allow accessibility and give us support, not only the areas that are under the control of the government, hopefully also other areas as well,” he said.
When Dr Kao does make this visit to Myanmar, he hopes to gain access to all parties involved.
“My role specifically has nothing to do with the politics of the country. My role is to really focus on the people of ASEAN in this case the people in Myanmar. So I want to see what more can be done,” he said.
“Because ASEAN wants to be part of the solution to Myanmar, we're not part of the problem. And also we want to really see what more we can really do during this critical period.”