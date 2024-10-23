ASEAN states have to ‘work very closely’ to tackle region’s climate change risks, says bloc’s sec-gen

ASEAN’S CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION

Dr Kao said Southeast Asia's energy demand is expected to more than double by 2040 to meet the needs of its nations.

The region must move to clean energy to reduce carbon emissions that contribute to climate change, he added.

ASEAN, on track to be the fourth-largest economy in the world, has pledged to have renewable energy make up 23 per cent of its total primary energy supply by 2025.

“We have to look at all possible options for the region. The best of course would be an energy mix and we have to work together. Collaboration is key in order to respond.”

This comes as ASEAN economies move at different speeds in their decarbonisation journey, with renewable investments facing various barriers including financing constraints.

“ASEAN is all about cooperation,” said Dr Kao, citing mechanisms such as the ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting.

“We have to discuss and see how best we can address these kinds of issues collectively within the ASEAN region,” he added.

“In the meantime, we have to go through layers of cooperation including bilateral arrangements, subregional cooperation, and also work with international partners, including international organisations and financial institutions.”