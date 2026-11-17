MANILA: Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) discussed transboundary haze more extensively than the grouping's chief Kao Kim Hourn had heard before, including the need to tackle companies involved in forest fires.

Speaking to CNA on Monday (Nov 16), the ASEAN secretary-general said the issue featured prominently in discussions among leaders at the current 49th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit in Manila, with attention focusing on both immediate measures and longer-term solutions to a problem that has plagued the region for decades.

He said leaders had discussed the need to address the root causes of haze, including the role of individuals and companies whose activities contribute to the pollution.

“For example, how we deal with not only people, but companies that are involved and need to be addressed.”

According to Kao, the attention given to the issue in Manila stood out.

“It's the first time that I heard this issue being discussed quite extensively by the leaders,” he told CNA.