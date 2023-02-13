China seen as most influential power in Southeast Asia: ASEAN Studies Centre

SINGAPORE: China is seen as the most influential economic and political power in Southeast Asia, but its expanding influence is not viewed favourably by a majority of respondents in a survey of Southeast Asians.

The latest State of Southeast Asia survey report, published by the ASEAN Studies Centre at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, found that China is viewed as the most influential economic power, by nearly 60 per cent of respondents.

But this is significantly lower than the percentage of 76.7 per cent in 2022, and the decline followed strict mobility restrictions in China due to COVID-19.

China is also seen as the most influential political-strategic power in the region (41.5 per cent), but the perception of its influence has also fallen from 54.4 per cent last year.

That said, China’s growing influence is "not well-received by the region", as a majority of those who view China as the most influential country in the region expressed concern about its expanding influence, said the report published on Feb 9.

But the extent of wariness has declined over the past two years, decreasing from 86.5 per cent in 2021 and 76.4 per cent in 2022 to 68.5 per cent.

The survey found that Brunei (94.4 per cent), followed by Cambodia (47.4 per cent) showed the greatest acceptance of China’s influence.