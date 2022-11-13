China has to engage CPTPP members and work out issues before joining trade pact: PM Lee

PHNOM PENH: China will have to engage the members of a trans-Pacific trade pact and work out its issues with them before its application to join the pact can go ahead, said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Nov 13).

Mr Lee was answering questions from Singapore media at the close of the ASEAN summit held in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

Responding to a question about China's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Mr Lee said that the outcome of the country's application is "not known".

Singapore has said that it supports China's interest in joining the CPTPP in principle, he said.

"Of course, China will have to meet the high standards which are expected of all the members but that is something which has to be established and worked out between China and all the members of the CPTPP," Mr Lee added.

One of the world's largest multilateral trade pacts, the CPTPP has 11 members: Singapore, Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru and Vietnam.

China submitted an application to join the partnership in September last year.

The trade pact requires members to adhere to high standards on labour rights, intellectual property protection and trade rules, among other conditions.